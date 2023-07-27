MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine passenger boat carrying dozens of people, including children, has overturned after being lashed by strong wind in a town east of Manila. The Coast Guard says search and rescue efforts were underway Thursday. The MBCA Aya capsized when its passengers panicked and moved to one side of the boat as it was battered by fierce winds near Kalinawan village in Binangonan town in Rizal province, officials said. Typhoon Doksuri blew away from the northern Philippines Thursday, leaving at least nine people dead and thousands displaced, but monsoon rains and strong wind continued to pound many cities and towns.

