IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Partly cloudy skies to start this morning. Morning winds coming from the south southwest around 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

This will help clear the cloud cover and give us mostly sunny conditions, with a high near 58. It will be breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain between 7pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. West northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 10 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 51.