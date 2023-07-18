A weak cool front is helping to produce a few thunderstorms and gusty winds for Tuesday evening. Some of this wind will carry over into Wednesday. Once again, a few isolated thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.
Tuesday night, mostly clear with lows in the mid 50’s. Winds at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Partly cloudy for Wednesday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A high in the lower 90’s, with winds at 10-15 mph. For Wednesday night, there’s a chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds. A low temperature around 60°.
Sunny for Thursday with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90’s. Southwest winds at 10 mph, gusts as high as 20 mph.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.