TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers will be around the region for everyone tonight before we have more isolated snow showers for the overnight and early morning hours. Windy conditions will be with us for the entire night between 20-30 mph. Blowing snow conditions are possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20’s.

TOMORROW: We will start off the day with isolated snow showers for all of eastern ID and western WY. The snow showers will become a lot more scattered as we roll into the afternoon and continue into Monday night. Blowing snow conditions are possible. The winds will continue to be very breezy between 15-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible. High temperatures will decrease a little into the lower 30’s.

LONG TERM: Isolated snow showers continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of Tuesday, we are looking at about an inch to 4 inches of snow for the valleys with about 4-8 inches of snow for the mountains. Stray snow showers are left for Thursday before we have more scattered snow showers returning for both Friday and next Sunday. Winds will continue to be very breezy for Tuesday before finally calming down on Wednesday. High temperatures drop to the 20’s for Tuesday and stay in the 20’s up into next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY for Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Island Park area including the cities of Emigration Summit, Victor, Island Park, Kilgore, Yellowstone National Park, and Teton Mountains.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY for Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Georgetown, Soda Springs, Ashton, Driggs, and Jackson Hole.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING ABOVE 7000 FEET for Stanley, Ketchum, and Sun Valley above 7000 ft.