We see a few isolated thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon and evening. We’re expecting a drier pattern for the next couple of days, with highs in the 90’s. We start to see some southern moisture arrive for next week with a few scattered showers and slightly cooler temperatures.

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING

FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

410, 425, AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,

425, AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity which is in

effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.