We see a few isolated thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon and evening. We’re expecting a drier pattern for the next couple of days, with highs in the 90’s. We start to see some southern moisture arrive for next week with a few scattered showers and slightly cooler temperatures.

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 425, AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
425, AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity which is in
effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.

  • AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
    Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
    River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
    Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
  • TIMING…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.
  • WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridgetop
    winds may exceed 50 mph in the central mountains.
  • RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.
  • IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
    wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.
    Very similar conditions may continue Thursday afternoon as
    well.

