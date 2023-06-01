50% chance of showers and storms today and noticeably cooler, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Showers to the south and east of Idaho Falls push east and north this morning for rains into Jackson as another line develops into the central mountains. Some mixed precip is possible into Challis and Salmon.

Wind advisories for us today ahead of more showers for the afternoon and evening. 50% chance of showers and storms.Winds gust SW 15-25 and gusts to 35+ and rains may cause localized flooding. Colder air will take temperatures to the 30’s overnight and even cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower 60’s. It will ooks like before we get back to normal temperatures ahead of the summer solstice. Close to 80 by the weekend.