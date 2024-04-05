Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Friday night into Saturday.

For Saturday, we’ll see a chance of snow showers before 3pm, then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high temperature in the mid 40’s. South southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. More scattered snow and rain showers for Saturday night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30°. Breezy, with a south southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

We’ll slowly dry out for Sunday, under mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40’s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday, partly sunny with a high near 50°.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY…