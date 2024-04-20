TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions are in store for Saturday night with no chances of rain. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures reach down into the 30’s.

TOMORROW: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout Sunday with mostly dry conditions. There is about a 20-30% chance of seeing a few light rain showers along the Continental Divide and into western WY. Winds will be very breezy between 15-30 mph with gusts possibly reaching as high as 50 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the low to upper 60’s.

LONG TERM: Dry conditions come back for everyone to start off the work week for Monday and Tuesday. We will see isolated rain showers creep back in for Wednesday with scattered rain shower and thunderstorms in store for Thursday, Friday, and even into the following weekend. There is a chance for some snow showers for the mountain peaks beginning on Friday and carrying into the following weekend. Winds will be breezy again between 15-30 mph for Thursday and Friday after being lighter the first half of the work week. High temperatures drop for one day down into the 50’s and upper 40’s for Monday before increasing back into the upper 60’s and a few lower 70’s by Wednesday. High temperatures then plummet a lot down into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s for Friday and the following weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello.

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Topaz.