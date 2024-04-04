Partly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 15-30 / gust to near 40

Low tonight 41 S winds tonight 20-30/gusts to near 40

Friday has mid-morning rain on the horizon and thunderstorms later and slightly cooler to 57

Windy 20-30 gusts to near 40 through the afternoon.

Friday night rain changes to snow later. SSW 30 mph and temps at freezing

Saturday 50% chance of snow cloudy and 45.

Hometown 8 days