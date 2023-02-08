TODAY: We will have scattered mountain snow showers all across our local mountains all day today with stray snow showers in the morning getting into the valleys. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon for the valleys. Snow accumulation looks light between a half inch to 2 inches across the entire region. Winds will be breezy between 15-25 mph. High temperatures will get into the upper 20’s to mid 30’s.

TOMORROW: After a foggy morning, we will look at mostly sunny skies for all of eastern ID/western WY for Thursday. Winds will be calmer between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will decrease into the low to upper 20’s.

LONG TERM: Sunny conditions continue into Friday. We will look at a slim chance at snow showers across central ID for Saturday, but overall most of the region will remain dry for the weekend. The next major chance for scattered snow showers doesn’t come until Tuesday of next week. Winds will calm for the long term period. High temperatures get back into the upper 20’s to mid 30’s for Friday and remain there into next week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON for Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Jackson Hole, and Teton Mountains.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING for Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.