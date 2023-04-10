A cold front from the northwest, will drive in a few areas of rain and snow with gusty winds.

For Tuesday, mostly sunny for the day with some clouds Tuesday night. Highs in the mid 60’s for Idaho Falls, close to 70° for Pocatello. South southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of showers for Tuesday night, with a low in the mid to upper 30’s.

Wednesday, windy, partly sunny, with a high in the mid to lower 50’s. South southwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of rain and snow for Wednesday night. Overnight lows in the upper 20’s, with winds at 20-30 mph.

A slight chance of snow for Thursday, with gusty winds and highs around 40°.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT

TUESDAY…