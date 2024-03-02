A couple of cold fronts are moving through the region. We have the risk of more rain, snow and even a few thunderstorms.

Friday night we’ll see snow before 7pm, then rain and snow. Some thunder is also possible. A Low temperature in the mid 30’s. Winds at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Rain and snow showers for Saturday morning, becoming all snow after 9am. The snow could be heavy at times. Some thunder is also possible. Patchy blowing snow between 1pm and 2pm. The temperature is falling to around 30° by 5pm. South-southwest winds at 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

A slight chance of snow for Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain. West southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST

SATURDAY…

with locally higher amounts around Craters of the Moon and bench areas south and east of the interstate corridor. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake

River Plain, Lower Snake River Plain, and Eastern Magic Valley. This includes Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley. WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing and

drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST

SATURDAY…