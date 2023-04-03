IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Enjoy an evening of wine tasting to benefit East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition and their mission to maintain a no-kill Idaho Falls.

The event will take place at the Willard Arts Center in Idaho Falls on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, and cash is preferred. The cost to enter is a donation of $20 per person or $5 for designated drivers.

Five specialty wines will be served and glass pours and bottles will be available for purchase. Almost Famous will be playing live music during the event and guests are encouraged to purchase raffle tickets for a big drawing at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are only $1 for 1, $5 for 6, or $20 for a wingspan. Rocks 4 Paws will be there selling hand painted rocks to support local rescue efforts.

You must be 21+ to attend the event. This year’s wine tasting is dedicated in loving memory of Marilyn Manguba, a passionate animal advocate who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer in January 2023.