BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Two Idaho students will have their artwork featured on the Idaho Department of Education’s 2023 holiday card contest.

This year, the Idaho Department of Education has selected two overall winners, one from grades K-6 and one from grades 7-12. Fifth grader Aryan Eruvuru of Trail Wind Elementary in Boise swept the K-6 category with a scene of two penguins enjoying a snowy winter night and Soda Springs eighth grade homeschool student Ashley Lind’s minimalist tree and holiday cardinals won the 7-12 category.

Their submissions were selected from more than 900 entries from students from across the state.

“To say that my staff and I thoroughly enjoyed this process would be a huge understatement,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said. “We always appreciate having student artwork around the office, and it’s exciting to be able to continue the tradition of featuring their work on the department’s holiday cards.”

The two winning pieces have been printed on the Idaho Department of Education’s annual holiday cards and the winning artists will receive cards for their own personal use this holiday season.

The contest also named K-12 grade level winners:

Kindergarten: Joy McClatchy, home school, Soda Springs

First grade: Quincy Mak, Liberty Elementary, Boise

Second grade: Elena Miller, Reed Elementary, Kuna

Third grade: Madeline Bastar, Thirkill Elementary, Soda Springs

Fourth grade: Addy Qualls, Rendezvous Upper Elementary, Driggs

Fifth grade: Aryan Eruvuru, Trail Wind Elementary, Boise

Sixth grade: Daniel Cook, Washington Elementary, Sandpoint

Seventh grade: Shiloh Dlugolonski, home school, Boise

Eighth grade: Ashley Lind, home school, Soda Springs

Ninth grade: Liddia Jane Gonzalez, Malad High School, Malad

Tenth grade: Adi Schow, Malad High School, Malad

Eleventh grade: Alexa Cram, Malad High School, Malad

Twelfth grade: Addler Garrett, Malad High School, Malad

Click here to view all of the winning art on the Idaho Department of Education website.

Attached: grand prize-winning artwork by Aryan Eruvuru and Ashley Lind.