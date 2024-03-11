7:46 am is when the sun came up…with the time change. Goes down tonight at @7:30.
Hope you enjoyed the sunshine over the weekend and got a nap. Dreary weather is back and we have another taste of winter coming, with a few quick showers today. Rain/snow chances at 20% today.
Winds N 5-10 this morning gusting from SW up to 20 later. 41 this afternoon. Clouds increase into tonight with rain/snow for tomorrow morning and 30 degrees . Rain/snow mid-morning and rain in the afternoon. Winds SW 15-20 and gusting to 30mph Tuesday. High 40 tomorrow.
Tuesday night with rain/snow 27. SSW 14-20 and gusts to near 30.
Wednesday – 30 % chance of snow before noon – High 37 and 19 Wednesday night as we clear out.
Thursday sunny and 41. Very seasonable with light winds. Just a few degrees off of typical mid-March weather.
Thursday night 19 and clear.
Friday will be sunny and 44.
This weekend more sun and temps climb to the upper 40’s. NICE!
