Winter storm warnings for the highlands and mountains with a foot of snow possible into the winter storm as it edges into the region today. Winds will be a part of this strong storm and we are on watch for gusts up to 60mph and the possibility of snow squalls for the afternoon.

SSW winds 25-35 with gusts to 60 mph. High wind warning for Lemhi county through 5pm. White out conditions will affect travel and make highways dangerous.

Rain/snow mix changing to snow later for all of our viewing area. Little accumulation for the valley and a foot or more in mountains. Winds will be the hazard today and cold air takes over tonight with lows in the tweens and dropping to around freezing tomorrow. More bands of snow are expected.