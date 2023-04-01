* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches above 6000 feet with 3 to 6 inches below. Winds gusting

as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Snake Highlands, Big Hole Mountains, and

Centennial Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility and drifting may

cause road closures. Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero

could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.