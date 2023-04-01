* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches above 6000 feet with 3 to 6 inches below. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Upper Snake Highlands, Big Hole Mountains, and
Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility and drifting may
cause road closures. Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero
could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.