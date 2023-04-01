* WHAT…Snow…heavy at times through Saturday evening. Total
snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches across the southern half of
the Park. Accumulations up to two feet in the southwest corner
of the Park. West wind gusting 30 to 40 mph in exposed areas.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
including in the backcountry.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches around
Mammoth and the Lamar Valley.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.