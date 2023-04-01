* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 11

inches, except 2 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…The Big Hole and Centennial Mountains, the Beaverhead

and Lemhi highlands, and the Island Park region. This includes

the towns of Spencer, Dubois, Kilgore, Island Park, Last Chance,

Small, Victor and the Edie School.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility and close roads with heavy

drifting, especially Monida, Raynolds, and Targhee Passes.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills

as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.