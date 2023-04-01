* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to

14 inches across the southern half of the Park. Accumulations

up to two feet in the southwestern corner of the Park. Winds

gusting 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

including in the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.