* WHAT…Light lingering snow for Upper Snake Highlands and the
Centennial Mountains. The Big Holes could get up to another 2 to
3 inches of snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Upper Snake Highlands, Big Hole Mountains, and
Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility and drifting may
cause road closures. Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero
could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
