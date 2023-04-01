* WHAT…Light lingering snow for Upper Snake Highlands and the

Centennial Mountains. The Big Holes could get up to another 2 to

3 inches of snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Snake Highlands, Big Hole Mountains, and

Centennial Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility and drifting may

cause road closures. Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero

could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.