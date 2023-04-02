* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 12 to 24 inches above 6500 feet with 6 to 11 inches below
6500 feet.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
