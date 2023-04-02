* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

13 inches, except 5 to 18 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes.

* WHERE…The Bear River Range, including State Route 36 over

Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.