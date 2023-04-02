* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations up to 2 inches across the
southern half of the Park. Less than an inch of additional
accumulations elsewhere.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, including in
the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
