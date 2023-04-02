* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations up to 2 inches across the

southern half of the Park. Less than an inch of additional

accumulations elsewhere.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, including in

the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.