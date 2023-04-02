* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

15 inches. Lesser amounts of 2 to 5 inches over the north half

of Sublette County toward Hoback Junction.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin, South Lincoln County, Rock

Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater

County.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially Monday night through Tuesday morning. The combination

of snow and wind could create white-out conditions at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may melt during the day, especially

on paved surfaces, resulting in accumulations less than

forecasted totals.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.