* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to
around one foot at elevations above pass level and 4 to 8
inches below. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range, including Emigration Pass.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
