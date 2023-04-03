* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.