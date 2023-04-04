* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.