* WHAT…Periods of snow, briefly moderate. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, mainly this

morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.