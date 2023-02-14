* WHAT…Winds gusting as high as 60 mph producing blowing and
drifting snow and reducing visibility. Dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph producing blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Small, Monida
Pass, Raynolds Pass, and Targhee Pass.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.