* WHAT…Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, and Monida Pass.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.