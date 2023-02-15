* WHAT…Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, and Monida Pass.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.