* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 12 inches possible. Wind gusts to 40 mph may cause

areas of blowing and drifting snow, particularly over mountain

passes.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, including Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.