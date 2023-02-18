* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

10 inches above 6500 feet MSL and 4 to 6 inches in the valleys

below. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and southern Teton Valley including

but not limited to Victor and Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Snowfall rates could

approach 1 inch per hour in the mountains at times. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.