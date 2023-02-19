* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 15 to

30 inches, with 12 to 18 inches over the far southern end of

the mountain ranges. Winds frequently gusting 35 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially Monday night and Tuesday. Widespread snow and

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. These

conditions will impact travelers on Salt River Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Initial snowfall of 4 to 8 inches is

expected Sunday night and Monday. Much heavier snow and

stronger winds arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday

evening before gradually diminishing.

Salt River Pass will be significantly impacted by the snow and

blowing snow, most especially Monday night and Tuesday. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

