* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow and moderate to strong winds

expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches with western

slopes of Sawtooths accumulations up to 15 inches. Winds

gusting 40 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena Pass.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.