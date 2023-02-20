* WHAT…Light to moderate snow today and becomes heavy tonight

and Tuesday. 1 to 4 inches of accumulation through Monday at

valley floors, 6 to 12 inches above 6500 feet. Monday night

through Tuesday, additional accumulations 6 to 10 inches at

valley floors, 10 to 18 inches above 6500 feet. South to

southwest winds gusting 40 to 50 mph Monday night and Tuesday.

* WHERE…Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Raynolds pass, Targhee

pass, and Island Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially Monday night and Tuesday. Patchy blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause

tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.