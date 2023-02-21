* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches, with locally higher amounts in the high terrain. Winds
gusting 55 to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Upper Green River Basin
Foothills, Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible as the
snow and wind combine to create reduced visibility and drifting.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
