* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9
inches, with amounts exceeding 1 foot along the crest of the
Sawtooths. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph, including
localized whiteout conditions.
* WHERE…Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena
Summit.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially tonight and Tuesday. Blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the
morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.