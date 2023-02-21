CCA

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow today. Additional accumulations

of 3 to 8 inches below 6500 feet, and 8 to 15 inches above 6500

feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph, creating low

visibility…including localized whiteout conditions.

* WHERE…Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Raynolds Pass,

Targhee Pass, and Island Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially today. Blowing snow will significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.