* WHAT…Heavy snow and strong wind expected. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 15 inches across the southwestern corner

of the Park, with up to 24 inches across higher terrain there.

Otherwise, 2 to 4 inches generally expected across lower

elevations of the Park. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel in the backcountry could be very difficult.

Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional snowfall is expected Monday and

Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.