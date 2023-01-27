* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches, except 6 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes.

* WHERE…Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton, Island Park, Pine

Creek Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at

times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.