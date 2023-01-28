* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional

snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill

Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda

Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this

evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Sunday to noon

MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.