* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill
Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Sunday to noon
MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.