* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional
snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches, except 4 to 12 inches on
ridge tops and elevations above passes. For the Wind Chill
Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…The Bear River Range including Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 AM MST Sunday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Sunday to noon MST
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.