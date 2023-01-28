* WHAT…Winds gusting as high as 55 mph will lead to areas of

reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow. Dangerously low

wind chills are expected, as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to noon MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.