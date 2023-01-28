* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35 below
zero.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 AM MST Sunday.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM Sunday to 9 AM MST
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.