* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills and widespread blowing
snow expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.