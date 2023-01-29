* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills and widespread blowing

snow expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. Winds

gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously

cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.