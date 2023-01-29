* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills and widespread blowing snow
expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. Winds gusting as
high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if
possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing,
a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov.