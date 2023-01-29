* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills and widespread blowing snow

expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. Winds gusting as

high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below

zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if

possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing,

a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov.