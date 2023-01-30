* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills and areas of blowing snow

expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph north of Dubois and west of Monteview. Winds will

gradually subside throughout the morning hours.

* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The

dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.