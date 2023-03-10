* WHAT…A period of very heavy snow is expected to impact areas

from just north of Jackson, southward across Star Valley to Salt

River Pass on the south end of Star Valley. This includes the

southern Teton Mountains, and the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

This will occur between 315 PM and 430 PM. Some lightning is

possible with this activity. Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches are

expected. Any rain in the lower elevations should quickly change

to snow with this heavy precipitation. Wind gusts of 40 to 60

mph could occur both in the mountains and the valleys as this

moves across. Near whiteout conditions could occur. A very quick

1 to 2 inches of snow is likely with this heavy snowfall.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially during

the Friday evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any rain will change to quickly change to

snow with this heavier snow band.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.