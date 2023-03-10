* WHAT… Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School,

and Small.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute due

to road closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.